Andhra Pradesh to organise roadshows in nine countries as a prelude to Global Investment Summit to be held in Vizag on March 3 and 4

December 09, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is going to organise roadshows in nine countries — Brazil, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S.) as a prelude to the Global Investment Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, roadshows will be organised in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Top officials will also be showcasing the investment opportunities at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to an official release, the Industries Department and the A.P. Maritime Board (APMB) will be hosting the roadshow in the UAE on December 27 and the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) will conduct the event in Taiwan from January 15 to 18.

The roadshow in Germany will be organised by the Industries and Energy Departments from January 17 to 22, and the one in South Korea is going to be organised by the Industries Department and the A.P. State Fibernet Limited from January 19 to 23.

The Industries and ITE&C Departments and the APMB will be organising the roadshow in Japan from January 24 to 28. In Canada and the U.S., the roadshows will be organised by the APMB and the Industries, ITE&C, Tourism and Health Departments from February 3 to 10, and the roadshows in Brazil and Chile will be organised by the Industries Department during the same dates.

The key sectors on which the government laid its focus include aerospace and defence, agriculture, food processing and marine products, automotive and electric mobility, education and skill development, electronics, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, infrastructure, innovation and startups, IT & ITES, petrochemicals and chemicals, textiles and tourism and hospitality.