GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh to levy 2% cess on landed cost of liquor

The government proposes to use this amount, which includes ex-factory cost and all taxes, for deaddiction and rehabilitation of the addicts by creating a separate head in the budget, says Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (Excise)

Published - September 21, 2024 07:10 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Mukesh Kumar Meena

Mukesh Kumar Meena | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will be levying a 2% cess on the landed cost of liquor, as per the new excise policy to be effective from October. The landed cost includes ex-factory cost and all taxes.

“The cess will be used for deaddiction and rehabilitation of the alcohol addicts,” Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (Excise), told The Hindu.

“The government is committed to improving the health of the boozers by encouraging deaddiction,” Mr. Meena said, and added that the government would spend the money for the purpose intended by creating a separate head in the budget.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Excise Minister K. Ravindra, and the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the new policy had repeatedly mentioned about the alcohol-related deaths and health hazards due to consumption of sub-standard liquor supplied through the government-run outlets during the YSRCP term. They further observed that the previous government did not spend a single rupee on deaddiction and rehabilitation programme, which only worsened the situation.

While aiming at making available in the State all the well-known liquor brands in the country, the government is planning to remove the sub-standard brands from the market.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / food and dining (general) / food / beverages

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.