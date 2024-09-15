Andhra Pradesh to launch ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on September 15

Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu on Saturday (September 14, 2024) said a fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) drive has been observed since 2017, which culminates into Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2 every year as a mark of tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The SHS campaign, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Sakti, is held with a specific theme from September 15 to October 2 as a practice, he said, adding that the theme for SHS-2024 “Swabhav Swachhata- Sanskaar Swachhata”.

Under the theme, three main activities include ‘Swachhata ki Bhaagidari” — to encourage public participation, awareness and advocacy activities carried throughout the campaign, ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’ including ‘Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi’ and ‘SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir’ to safeguard the welfare and dignity of sanitation workers and their families.

Under ‘Swachhata ki Bhaagidari’, activities like marathons, cyclothons, formation of human chains, plantation drives and other beautification works, etc would be undertaken. Under ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’ mass cleanliness drives at public places with high footfall and clearing of ‘Cleanliness Target Units’ (blackspots) would be taken up, while as part of the ‘SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir’, health camp, single window for welfare schemes and provision of safety training and PPE kits would be taken up, he said.

Mr. Chandrudu said the campaign would be rolled out from September 17 and the proposed activities would be implemented till October 1, 2024. Best performers would be awarded at State and district levels at the annual Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on October 2.

He said details of all the activities would be made available on the SHS portal https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/