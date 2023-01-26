Andhra Pradesh to launch revamped power distribution sector scheme with an investment of ₹11,000 crore

January 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has said that the government will soon implement a revamped power distribution sector scheme (RPDSS) with an investment of around ₹11,000 crore, 60% of which can be a Central grant, for rendering better services to the consumers.

Taking part as chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayanand said the RPDSS was aimed at reducing losses and enhancing operational efficiency, and also ensuring financial viability of the distribution companies.

Augmentation initiatives

He said the government took special measures for increasing the power generation capacity in order to ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply at cost-effective rates.

The 800-MW unit at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station in Nellore had been recently commissioned, and the new one of equal capacity at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station was poised to be declared as commercially operational by May, 2023.

Green energy

As part of green energy capacity addition, AP-Genco was setting up two additional units of 115 MW each at lower Sileru, and they were expected to come on stream by July 2024.

Besides, AP-Genco was establishing 12 hydro power units of 80-MW capacity each at Polavaram. Of them, seven units were likely to be commissioned in the financial year 2024-25 and the remaining in financial year 2025-26.

Mr. Vijayanand said the Discoms would purchase 625 MW from Sembcorp thermal power station in Nellore from December 31, 2023, or from the date of completion of augmentation of the State’s transmission network, whichever was earlier. Necessary clearances for it had been obtained from the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Renewable energy

To promote Renewable Energy (RE), the government identified potential zones with a total capacity of 17,800 MW under the RE export policy-2020. Further, the government was promoting pumped storage projects at 12 locations with an aggregate capacity of 11,200 MW.

Later, Mr. Vijayanand, along with AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, presented the lifetime achievement awards to P. Sree Rama Rao, former director (grid) in AP-Transco, G. Adiseshu, AP-Genco former adviser and AP Solar Power Corporation former MD.