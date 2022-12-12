Andhra Pradesh to host Ekalavya Model Residential School National-level Games from December 17 to 22

December 12, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The six-day Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) national-level games will be conducted at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) and Acharya Nagarajuna University (ANU) grounds, from December 17 to 22.

Some events will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Gymkhana Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and at CHRK Indoor Stadium, Vijayawada.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora are monitoring the arrangements for the EMRS National Games 2022-23, being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate the event. Players from 22 States will participate in the event.

The Tribal Welfare Gurukulams are making elaborate arrangements for boarding and lodging for the players and coaches attending the event. More than 20 events would be conducted, the organisers said.

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande, Director M. Jahnavi, Girijan Cooperative Corporation Managing Director Suresh, TRICOR Managing Director Ravindra Babu and other officers are making arrangements for the EMRS National-level games.