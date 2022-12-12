Andhra Pradesh to host Ekalavya Model Residential School National-level Games from December 17 to 22

December 12, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Players from 22 States to participate in the event to be held at ALC and ANU grounds

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Students from Andhra Pradesh practice basketball ahead of the EMRS National Games 2022-23, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The six-day Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) national-level games will be conducted at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) and Acharya Nagarajuna University (ANU) grounds, from December 17 to 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some events will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Gymkhana Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and at CHRK Indoor Stadium, Vijayawada.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora are monitoring the arrangements for the EMRS National Games 2022-23, being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate the event. Players from 22 States will participate in the event.

The Tribal Welfare Gurukulams are making elaborate arrangements for boarding and lodging for the players and coaches attending the event. More than 20 events would be conducted, the organisers said.

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande, Director M. Jahnavi, Girijan Cooperative Corporation Managing Director Suresh, TRICOR Managing Director Ravindra Babu and other officers are making arrangements for the EMRS National-level games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US