Andhra Pradesh to have new bar policy from September 1

Number of bars limited to 840, license period to 3 years

The State government has come out with a new bar license policy in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and panchayats, which will come into effect from September 1, 2022.

The major highlights of the new policy are limiting the number of bars to 840 and the period of license to three years with an enhanced license fees of 10% every year, and permission to set up bars within 10 km radius of municipality and 3 km radius of panchayats.

Since the existing bar licenses expire on June 30, fresh licenses should be obtained for operation of bars in the State in accordance with the new policy.

Location

According to G.O Ms No 460, the power to fix the number of bars in each ULB has been given to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. The selected applicant would be permitted to establish the bar anywhere in the municipal corporation, including its 10 km area from the periphery (within the revenue District) or in the municipality including its 3 km area from the periphery (within the revenue District) or in the Nagar Panchayat.

The GO stated that the non-refundable fee for filing of applications was ₹5 lakh (for population up to 50,000) , ₹7.50 lakh (50,001 to 5 lakh) and ₹10 lakh per application (above 10 lakh).

Applicants have to enroll online for participation in the selection process and submit the necessary documents, along with challans towards non-refundable application fee, copy of plan of the proposed premises, consent letters of the owners in case the premises are rented, two recent passport size photographs and copy of Aadhaar cards.

The selection would be done through auction cum drawing of lots.

The licenses for all the bars in a location (Municipal Corporation/Municipality/Nagar Panchayath/other places) would be available for auction and the upset price for the auction for each location would be as per applicable non-refundable registration charge.

License fee

The following license fee and the non-refundable registration charges per annum should be payable for bars, other than 3-star and above hotels and micro-breweries. The license fees is ₹5 lakh (up to 50,000 population) and ₹15 lakh non-refundable registration charge, auction bid in multiples of ₹2 lakh over the non-refundable registration charge of ₹15 lakh for each increase and license fee of ₹5 lakh.

The license fee for bars where the population is less than five lakh is ₹35 lakh, auction bid in multiples of ₹2 lakh over the non-refundable registration charge of ₹35 lakh for each increase and license fee of ₹5 lakh.

The license fees for bars where population is more than five lakh is ₹50 lakh, auction bid in multiples of ₹2 lakh over the non-refundable registration charge of ₹50 lakh for each increase and ₹5 lakh license fee.

For 3-star and above hotels, the license fee would be ₹5 lakh and non-refundable registration charge of ₹50 lakh per annum with an increase of 10% every year

A committee consisting of Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Commissioner of Distilleries and Breweries, Additional Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise would monitor the entire process of allocation of bars in a transparent manner.