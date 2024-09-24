ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh to have 400 Anna Canteens by the end of September

Published - September 24, 2024 12:18 pm IST

“Despite inheriting empty treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, the alliance government has delivered many welfare and development works within the first 100 days of assuming power,” says Minister Ponguru Narayana

The Hindu Bureau

People waiting in a long queue outside an Anna Canteen, in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Andhra Pradesh Government has so far reopened 175 Anna Canteens and it is planning to set up overall 400 Anna Canteens across the State by the end of this month,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said, while participating in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Prashanthi Nagar Centre in Nellore City, third division, on Monday (September 23, 2024.)

Ponguru Narayana. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

He said, “Though the alliance government inherited empty treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, we have delivered many welfare and development works within the first 100 days of assuming power. Unlike the previous government, we have increased the pensions to the beneficiaries. Also, we have released DSC notification and taken steps to provide employment to 16,437 people.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US