Andhra Pradesh to have 400 Anna Canteens by the end of September

“Despite inheriting empty treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, the alliance government has delivered many welfare and development works within the first 100 days of assuming power,” says Minister Ponguru Narayana

Published - September 24, 2024 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People waiting in a long queue outside an Anna Canteen, in Vijayawada. File

People waiting in a long queue outside an Anna Canteen, in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Andhra Pradesh Government has so far reopened 175 Anna Canteens and it is planning to set up overall 400 Anna Canteens across the State by the end of this month,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said, while participating in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Prashanthi Nagar Centre in Nellore City, third division, on Monday (September 23, 2024.)

Ponguru Narayana. File

Ponguru Narayana. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

He said, “Though the alliance government inherited empty treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, we have delivered many welfare and development works within the first 100 days of assuming power. Unlike the previous government, we have increased the pensions to the beneficiaries. Also, we have released DSC notification and taken steps to provide employment to 16,437 people.”

