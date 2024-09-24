Andhra Pradesh to have 400 Anna Canteens by the end of September

“Andhra Pradesh Government has so far reopened 175 Anna Canteens and it is planning to set up overall 400 Anna Canteens across the State by the end of this month,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said, while participating in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Prashanthi Nagar Centre in Nellore City, third division, on Monday (September 23, 2024.)

He said, “Though the alliance government inherited empty treasury with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, we have delivered many welfare and development works within the first 100 days of assuming power. Unlike the previous government, we have increased the pensions to the beneficiaries. Also, we have released DSC notification and taken steps to provide employment to 16,437 people.”