Andhra Pradesh to get some respite from heavy rain from September 2

After two days of extremely heavy rain that battered South Coastal Andhra Pradesh leading to floods, the State is expected to receive some respite from September 2.

On September 1 (Sunday) also many parts in the State did not receive rain. The highest amount of rainfall of 17 mm was recorded in YSR district, as per information available on the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society.

There is no heavy rain forecast for the next four days until September 5, as per a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department. However, thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and strong winds, are likely across the State from September 2.

The depression over north of Andhra Pradesh has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 Kmph and lay centered at 11.30 a.m. over south Odisha and South Chhattisgarh, 170 km from Visakhapatnam and 220 km from Kalingapatnam. The IMD said the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha before weakening into a well marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath has said all officials in the districts of Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur and Bapatla have been alerted as the flood flow in the Krishna river continued to rise.

At present, the second flood warning at Prakasam barrage is in force. He said the flood situation is being monitored from time to time and instructions are being issued to district officials on the measures to be taken. He said people along the Krishna river basin should be vigilant until the flood water recedes.

