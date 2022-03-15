Andhra Pradesh to get 13 ‘Khelo India’ centres

Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at a review meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned 13 Khelo India Centres to Andhra Pradesh, said Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

‘Khelo India’ is a national programme for development of sports, introduced to underline the importance of sports and fitness in one’s life.

Addressing a review meeting on Tuesday, the Minister said ₹7 lakh had been granted for each of the 13 centres. He said coaches with expertise would be appointed at these centres.

He said the officials should formulate a policy to promote sports across the State. He directed them to work towards realisation of the proposals submitted to the government and also send new proposals for Centre’s approval.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s Cup championships held in five districts so far, he asked the officials to organise them in the remaining districts also.