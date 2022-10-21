Andhra Pradesh to fill 6,511 police constable and SI posts

Government sanctioned recruitment of 411 SIs and 6,100 PCs

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 21, 2022 11:14 IST

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Andhra Pradesh government has accorded permission to the Home Department to fill 6,511 posts of Police Constables (PCs) and Sub-Inspectors of Police (SIs) on Thursday.

According to a government order issued by Home Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, following the proposal by the Director General of Police the recruitment to the posts has been sanctioned.

As per the DGP's proposal, the Government of India has conveyed the sanction for raising four Indian Reserve Battalions (IRB) in the state with a cadre strength of 96 RSIs and 2,520 PCs. In addition to these reserve police force, civil police personnel will be recruited.

A total of 411 SIs including 96 Reserve SIs and 315 civil SIs and 6,100 PCs including 2,520 APSP PCs and 3,580 civil PCs will be recruited.

