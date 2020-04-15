Andhra Pradesh to double its testing capacity to 4,000 per day

The State government has decided to double the COVID-19 testing capacity to 4,000 per day. As of now, more than 2,100 tests are being conducted per day. To increase the capacity, TrueNat TB testing equipment will be used.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on Wednesday, asked the officials to conduct the tests on 32,000 people who had been identified in the door-to-door survey by taking the mandal as a unit.

Aid to the poor

Seeking details of the facilities at the quarantine centres, he directed the officials to provide ₹2,000 as financial assistance to the poor being discharged from them.

“Also, circulate the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed at the quarantine centres and ensure that medical safety equipment is supplied to the frontline workers and emergency staff,” the Chief Minister said.

The officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that ₹500 was being spent on every person for their food, bed and blanket, ₹50 for sanitation, and ₹300 on transportation. “A double room or a single room is being provided to the patients at the quarantine centre. Those discharged are being sent home after following the medical protocol,” they said.

‘Monitor prices’

Referring to horticulture, the Chief Minister said that priority should be given to marketing banana and watermelon and monitoring edible oil prices. All measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the farmers. Officials should also monitor the prices of essential goods, he said.

Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and K. Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.