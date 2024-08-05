Andhra Pradesh to bring out Vision Document 2047 on October 2, align with Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that the State government will release a ‘Vision Document 2047’, aimed at eradicating poverty and ensuring the overall development of the State, on October 2.

Addressing the NDA government’s first Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, he explained that this Vision Document would be in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vision Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the district collectors to also bring out vision documents 2047 for their districts and the mandals therein. He observed that these district-level vision documents would become a provisional document for the development of the districts.

Recalling his efforts for Vision 2020, which began in the 90s during his first tenure as the Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said it laid the road for the development of Information Technology and Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad and many more infrastructure projects that created wealth.

Saying that Andhra Pradesh currently faces different challenges, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the State could be developed with the commitment, dedication and innovative ideas of the bureaucracy.

Before 2019, IAS officers from the State were known as the best in the country, but their image was tarnished during the regime of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his “dictatorial” attitude, he said.

The Chief Minister advised the district collectors to adopt a humanitarian approach while addressing public concerns, work target oriented and strive to increase the GSDP at district and mandal levels.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government destroyed all the systems, starting with the demolition of Praja Vedika (the government building used for receiving public grievance petitions and hold conferences) five years ago. He said the incumbent government has to build the brand image of A.P., and the IAS officers are going to play a key role in this endeavour.

Saying that the people elected NDA government with high expectations, he said both development and welfare are the prime responsibilities of the government, which also faces a massive financial crisis, amounting to around ₹10 lakh crore in debt.

To meet the needs of the hour, the Chief Minister suggested a ‘Public, Private and People’s Participation’ (4Ps) model. He also discussed the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for developing infrastructure.

Stressing the importance of skill census, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said youth should be empowered through skill development programmes to generate employment opportunities. He termed investments and employment as crucial for the State to effectively utilise its demographic dividend.

Assuring that there would be no political victimisation, the Chief Minister, however, warned that government would not spare any crime.

Stressing the importance of understanding public problems from the ‘bottom to top’ approach, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the collectors to visit villages.

He said the State government was spending ₹2,737 crore a month towards payment of social security pensions.

