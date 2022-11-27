Andhra Pradesh to award outstanding performers in energy efficiency

November 27, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In an attempt to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) will present State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) to industries and organisations significantly contributing to the cause.

The awards will be given as part of the National Energy Conservation Week, scheduled to be celebrated from December 14 to 20. The objective is to recognise the industries, organisations and establishments that make extra-ordinary efforts to reduce energy consumption by adopting the best practices.

The APSECM proposes to conduct awareness programmes such as a competition in short-video, workshops involving self-help groups (SHGs) and college students, and by taking out a rally during the National Energy Conservation Week.

Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has asked the APSECM officials to communicate about the initiative to all departments for their active participation and directed them to make adequate arrangements for the State-level award-giving ceremony.

The contest would be held in three categories —Industries, Buildings and Institutions. Thermal power plants, textiles and micro, small and medium enterprises come under industries, while panchayats fall under the institutions category. APSRTC bus stands, bus depots, hospitals and office buildings (both government and private) with load of 50 KV and above come under the buildings category.

Under the industrial sector, thermal power plants with total energy consumption of 30,000 tonne of oil equivalent (TOE) per annum or more, textile industries with total energy consumption of 3,000 TOE per annum year or more, and MSME units with contract demand of 1000 KVA and above can apply in this category.

Application forms

The APSECA-2022 application form and guidelines are available at https://www.apsecm.ap.gov.in/seca2022. The filled-in application form should be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of APSECM through email id: seca.apsecm@gmail.com and a copy to email id ceo.secm@gmail.com with subject field in the mail mentioned as “Application for SECA 2022”. The last date for submission of application is December 9.

Thermal power plants should apply through https://ces.asci.org.in/survey/application-for-industrial-category-thermal-power-plants/

MSMEs should apply through https://ces.asci.org.in/survey/application-for-industrial-category-msme/

Textile units should apply through https://ces.asci.org.in/survey/application-for-industrial-category-textile/

For applying in the buildings category: https://ces.asci.org.in/survey/application-for-buildings-category/

For applying in the Institutions category: https://ces.asci.org.in/survey/application-for-gram-panchayats/