Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati to host meet of Labour Ministers from all States and UTs

Union Minister of Labour Bhupendra Yadav to preside over the proceedings

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 23, 2022 20:37 IST

Tirupati will host a meeting of Ministers of Labour from all the states and Union Territories on August 25 and 26. Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav will preside over the meeting. This is the first national-level meeting to be conducted here after the formation of Tirupati district.

Special teams have been formed to oversee the arrangements such as accommodation, reception, food, transport, tourism, protocol, health and information technology. Helpdesks have been set up at Tirupati and Chennai airports.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy conducted a meeting of the liaison officers on Tuesday. Apart from the Ministers, senior bureaucrats and their family members are expected to throng the temple city for darshan and visit other tourist spots.

Control room

People in need of more information can contact the control room set up at the Collectorate by dialling the phone numbers 62811 56480 and 62811 56495.

