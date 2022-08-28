Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati students secure admission in national law institutions

Students who cracked CLAT being felicitated by Kautilya director N. Sridhar in Tirupati on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Hemachandra, son of Chittoor East Circle Inspector K. Maddhayya Achari, and S. Jahnavi, daughter of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Communications) S. Padma, were among the five students who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to gain admission in reputed national institutions.

While Hemachandra and Jahnavi would pursue the five-year degree course at the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU) in Visakhapatnam, K. Sai Charan, who had completed the Intermediate course from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Tirupati, gained admission in Jindal Global University in Haryana.

The other two students who had gained admissions were K. Devayani (Symbiosis Law College, Hyderabad) and Naga Nikitha (ICFAI Law College, Hyderabad).

ADVERTISEMENT

The students had undergone training for CLAT at the Tirupati-based Kautilya institute.

More than 56,000 students had written the test for the 2,500 seats available across India.

“The students, after completing the course, will be in great demand for placement as legal advisers, legal associates, litigators in corporate companies and public prosecutors in the judicial system,” Kautilya director N. Sridhar said after felicitating the achievers on Sunday.