Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala temple hundi registers highest-ever income of ₹130.29 crore in May
About 22.62 lakh devotees had darshan of the presiding deity, says TTD Executive Officer
The month of May was promising for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as the temple hundi registered an income of ₹130. 29 crore, the highest-ever in the history of the temple.
Listing out the details, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday said that about 22. 62 lakh devotees had the darshan of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara and 10. 72 lakh had their heads tonsured in fulfillment of their prayers.
While the laddu sales soared up to over one crore units, about 47. 03 lakh devotees availed free meals at MatruSri Tarigonda Vengamaba Anna Prasadam complex.
