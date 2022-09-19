Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala temple darshan tokens for Nov. to be released on Sept. 21

The special entry tickets for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, priced at ₹300, for the month of November will be released online at 9 a.m. on September 21.

Tickets pertaining to various arjitha sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for the period will also be released online the same afternoon at 3 p.m.

They will be made available to devotees on first-cum-first-serve basis.

Devotees desirous of taking part in the electronic dip system can enroll their names from September 21.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) also made it clear that the Anga Pradakshinam tokens for the month of October will be made available online at 9 a.m. on September 22 and that no tokens will be issued from October 1 to 5 in connection with the Brahmotsavams.


Sep 19, 2022

