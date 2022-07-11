Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be a grand affair, says TTD Chairman

The event was off-limits for devotees in the past two years on account of COVID-19

The mega kitchen at the hill temple will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, said Y.V. Subba Reddy

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from September 27 will be conducted in all its splendour and glory with the active participation of the devotees, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said..

The two-time daily procession of the deity on various vahanams around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine will be thrown open to the public, the TTD CHairman said while briefing reporters on the deliberations of a board of trustees meeting.

“The relaxation in COVID-19 norms has given us an opportunity to conduct the mega event in a grand manner after a gap of two years during which it was confined to the inner precincts of the temple owing to the pandemic,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

The board, which discussed the feasibility of resuming Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system under which a common devotee is asked to report for darshan at the designated time without spending hours in the queue lines, decided to further examine the issue before arriving at a conclusion.

Among other things, the board approved tenders relating to the construction of Sri Padmavati Paediatric Hospital in Tirupati at a cost of ₹154.50 crore, gold=plating of copper armor of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy at Tirumala at a cost of ₹18.75 crore, complete pending works on the base camp for the Octopus force at Tirumala at a cost of ₹7 crore, develop gardens at the Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetram in Amaravati at a cost of ₹2.90 crore, rebuild the Parvetu Mandapam at Tirumala at a cost of ₹2.07 crore, develop infrastructure at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of ₹4.42 crore, and purchase fodder worth ₹7.32 crore for cattle at SV Goshala for a period of ten months.

The board also resolved to further equip the kitchen at the hill temple with state-of-the-art apparatus for automatic preparation of boondi.

Other resolutions include printing of 33 lakh copies of diaries and calendars for the 2023 year along with 2.10 lakh copies of the Sapthagiri magazine in five languages every month, develop its high school at Tirumala into a model school with the assistance of the Singhania Educational Trust, and observe Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams in Nellore from August 16 to 20.