Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Brahmotsavams off to colourful start with ‘Dhwajarohanam’

Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts, in the company of Anantha, Chakra, Garuda and Viswaksena, taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 27, 2022 21:40 IST

Priests performing ‘Dhwajarohanam’ at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple was off to a ceremonial start with the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals on Tuesday.

The ‘Dhwaja Patam’, a sacred yellow cloth with imprint of Lord Garuda, was hoisted atop the Dhwajasthambham (flag pole), signaling the commencement of the nine-day pageantry. The priests hoisted the flag in the auspicious Meena lagnam between 5.45 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. in the presence of temple pontiffs amid chanting of hymns by a battery Sri Vaishnavite scholars to the beats of drums and accompaniment of traditional music.

After Dhwajarohanam ceremony, Asthanam was organised to the deities at Tirumalaraya Mandapam inside the temple.

Earlier, Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts, in the company of Anantha, Chakra, Garuda and Viswaksena, were taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets. The procession was preceded by caparisoned elephants, bulls, horses and cultural troops belonging to other States.

Mythology has it that Lord Garuda goes around the temple complex extending invitations to all the heavenly bodies and celestial beings such as Gandharva, Kinnera, Kimpurusha, Rishis to grace the festival, which is believed to have been started by Lord Brahma, the Creator of Universe.

