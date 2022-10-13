Andhra Pradesh: Time for democratic forces to unite to unseat Modi government, says AIYF 

AIYF activists staging a demonstration at the Church Centre in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) national president R. Thirumalai on Thursday underscored the need for all democratic and secular forces to work from a common platform to end the ‘misrule’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.

Leading a ‘Red Flag March’ from Kollam in Kerala to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh coinciding with the CPI national conference, Mr. Thirumalai said all sections of people were suffering due to neo-liberal economic policies of the ‘corporate-friendly’ Narendra Modi government and the unchecked rise in the prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The motorcycle rally was received by among others CPI former MLC P.J. Chandrasekar Rao and CPI Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana.