Andhra Pradesh: Time for democratic forces to unite to unseat Modi government, says AIYF 

People are suffering due to rise in prices of essential commodities, says AIYF president R. Thirumalai

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 13, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AIYF activists staging a demonstration at the Church Centre in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) national president R. Thirumalai on Thursday underscored the need for all democratic and secular forces to work from a common platform to end the ‘misrule’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.

Leading a ‘Red Flag March’ from Kollam in Kerala to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh coinciding with the CPI national conference, Mr. Thirumalai said all sections of people were suffering due to neo-liberal economic policies of the ‘corporate-friendly’ Narendra Modi government and the unchecked rise in the prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The motorcycle rally was received by among others CPI former MLC P.J. Chandrasekar Rao and CPI Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app