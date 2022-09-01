Andhra Pradesh: Tight security will be in place for Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says DIG

He directs officials to step up night patrolling and conduct combing operations on the ghat roads

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 01, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur Range DIG M. Ravi Prakash on Thursday said tight security arrangements would be in place for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from September 27.

Mr. Ravi Prakash inspected the mada streets, darshan lines and Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) along with TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore, Tirupati SP Parameswar Reddy, and the health and engineering officials of the TTD.

Mr. Mr. Ravi Prakash was also closeted with the top security officials at the Command Control Centre (CCC), where he was explained about the arrangements being made through a PowerPoint presentation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the officials, the DIG exhorted them to be more vigilant during the discharge of their duties as the influx of pilgrims was expected to be heavy. He also asked them to conduct regular combing operations on the ghat roads, increase night patrolling, and ensure that the festival sans any untoward incidents.

Underling the need for stepping up surveillance atop the entire town, he also alerted the officials to be more cautious while dealing with radical and anti-social elements.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app