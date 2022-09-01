Andhra Pradesh: Tight security will be in place for Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says DIG

He directs officials to step up night patrolling and conduct combing operations on the ghat roads

Anantapur Range DIG M. Ravi Prakash on Thursday said tight security arrangements would be in place for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from September 27.

Mr. Ravi Prakash inspected the mada streets, darshan lines and Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) along with TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore, Tirupati SP Parameswar Reddy, and the health and engineering officials of the TTD.

Mr. Mr. Ravi Prakash was also closeted with the top security officials at the Command Control Centre (CCC), where he was explained about the arrangements being made through a PowerPoint presentation.

Addressing the officials, the DIG exhorted them to be more vigilant during the discharge of their duties as the influx of pilgrims was expected to be heavy. He also asked them to conduct regular combing operations on the ghat roads, increase night patrolling, and ensure that the festival sans any untoward incidents.

Underling the need for stepping up surveillance atop the entire town, he also alerted the officials to be more cautious while dealing with radical and anti-social elements.

He also appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the police.