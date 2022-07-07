Andhra Pradesh: Tight security in place for YSRCP plenary

About 3,000 police forces have been deployed, says DGP

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspecting the security arrangements at the plenary venue in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

About 3,000 police forces have been deployed, says DGP

Elaborate security has been put in place for the two-day YSRCP plenary beginning from on July 8.

Along with the local police, the APSP battalions, QRT, and paramilitary forces have been deployed, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said.

“An alert has been sounded at Khaja village of Mangalagiri Rural mandal in Guntur district, where the plenary is being organised in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), and the neighbouring areas,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on Thursday.

“About 3,000 police forces have been deployed. Focus is on regulating traffic on the national highway. More than four lakh people and party activists are expected to attend the plenary,” he said.

“Nearly 10,000 four-wheelers, 3,000 buses and other vehicles are expected to reach village for the conclave, and traffic diversions and regulations have been imposed to prevent congestions,” the DGP said.

More than 10 IPS officers will be looking after the security arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs and other VIPs attending the plenary.

Senior police officers visited the venue, held discussions with the organisers, and reviewed the security arrangements, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.