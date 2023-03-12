Andhra Pradesh: Tight security in place for MLC elections, says DGP

March 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said elaborate security arrangements were made for the MLC elections in the State.

Instructions were given to the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take measures for smooth conduct of the polling scheduled on Monday.

Section 144 would be imposed at the polling stations and people were requested to cooperate with the police in the peaceful conduct of the elections, he said, adding that special officers had been allotted in the districts to monitor the security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional forces were deployed at sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages and at the booths. Officers would monitor the situation through surveillance cameras.

History-sheeters and rowdy-sheeters and election-related troublemongers were bound over in each police station. The SPs and the Deputy SPs were directed to prevent mobs at the polling stations, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

Fool-proof bandobust was arranged with striking and special party forces at the villages identified as troublesome and where election-related violence had been reported earlier. He said police teams were already deployed in villages where polling booths were located.