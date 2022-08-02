Andhra Pradesh: Tight security for Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri from Sept. 26

August 02, 2022 18:48 IST

Chief Minister to offer silk vastrams to the deity on Mula Nakshatram day

The Indrakeeladri hill and adjoining areas will come under a tight security blanket for the Dasara Navaratri Utsavams, which will be celebrated from September 26 to October 5.

The NTR District police would deploy additional forces for the festival. Police pickets would be arranged at all vital areas such as Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Railway Station and atop Indrakeeladri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata will offer silk vastrams to the deity on September 25, on behalf of Vijayawada Police, a tradition being followed for the past several decades.

The Vijayawada police will offer a ‘sari’ to the Goddess on Vijaya Dasami day, when the deity is taken in a procession, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

Nagarotsavams

The One Town Police will celebrate Navarathri Utsavams by performing Vigraha Pratista, Chandi Parayanam, Poornahuti, Ganapathi and Chandi Homams in the station as the Goddess will visit her ‘birthplace’ on Vijaya Dasami. The Temple Executive Officer and other Endowments officials will attend the festival, said One Town Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu.

“Navarathri Utsavams will begin with the alankaram of the deity adorned by the silk clothes offered by Vijayawada City Police. As a customary practice, a formal puja will be performed by the Station House Officer along with his family at Jammi Doddi on the temple premises,” the ACP said.

After ‘Teppotsavam’, police will take the deity in a procession along the streets and perform ‘Nagarotsavam’ on a grand scale, the CI said.

Large crowds expected

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Mula Nakshatram day on October 2, and perform special pujas.

A 3,000-strong police force would be deployed for bandobust duty during the Navaratri Utsavams. Besides, volunteers and Endowments Department officials will help the devotees, who throng the Devasthanams from different places.

More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend the nine-day utsavams. Surveillance would be arranged to ensure law and order during the festival, Mr. Venkateswarlu said.