Andhra Pradesh: Is the tiger retracing its steps towards the origin?

July 09, 2022 19:32 IST

Forest officials hope so, but say they are in a dilemma as the big cat has not been registered in the census so far

About 48 days ago, evidences of a tiger prowling the forested area bordering the human habitat of the Eastern Ghats had surfaced when a head of cattle was found killed at Kotauratla in Anakapalli district, in Andhra Pradesh.

Thereafter, a sub-adult tiger, aged about five, was spotted in the forest area of East Godavari district as its pictures were snapped in the trap cameras.

After a gap of about 30 to 35 days, pugmarks were found at Kotauratla again, where a buffalo was found killed by the tiger.

Forest Department officials say it could be the same tiger, which is probably on its way back to its habitat somewhere in the deep forested area of the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The sighted big cat has not been registered so far in the census, putting the forest officials in a dilemma as to its origin.

Fresh pugmarks

The tiger was last sighted on Friday in the Vissannapeta – Thummapala area in Anakapalli district, and, as per the forest officials, new pugmarks were sighted on Saturday too near the same area.

So far, the tiger has not strayed into the human habitat as it seems to have been satisfied with cattle kill.

“This is a good sign as the tiger is playing to its natural instinct,” said District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, Ananth Shankar.

As per the forest officials, tigers generally keep away from humans and do not stray into the human habitat. Their preferred food is cattle, or deer and wild boar, which are especially around 20 kg to 30 kg in weight.

A tiger can consume 40 kg of meat in one go. On an average, a tiger kills one animal of the size of a full-grown deer per week, which is around 50 deer in a year.

The best way to keep safe from tiger attacks in the forest areas is to be in groups, and never be alone, especially at night when it hunts.

“Tigers are afraid of sound, and beating of drums and empty tins can scare it away. We hope such situations will not arise,” say the forest officials.

Hamlets located in the forested area can also light a bonfire at night as tigers are naturally scared of fire.

Herculean task

“Tracking the tiger has become a challenging task for the department with the onset of monsoon. The pugmarks get distorted or washed away. Moving the heavy trap cages for the men on the slippery hill slopes is a Herculean task,” says Mr. Ananth Shankar.

‘No cause for worry’

The Forest Department has deployed about 30 men and officers, and they are being supported by personnel from the local police, revenue and gram panchayats. About two trap cages and a number of trap cameras have also been deployed.

The officials, while assuring that there is no cause for worry, hope that the big cat goes back to its habitat and remains safe.