Andhra Pradesh: Tiger found dead in Nallamala

The carcass of a tiger was found at Bairlooty in the Atmakur Division of Nallamala Forest late on Tuesday evening.

The carcass was found by the forest staff, but they could not conclude the circumstances or reasons leading to its death.

It is the third such death in the past six months in Nallamala’s Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

The forest officials say that a territorial fight between two tigers could have caused the death, but there are several other theories doing the rounds. People alleged that the tiger was poisoned to death by poachers.

Atmakur divisional forest officer Alenchan Teran said that immediately after tracing the carcass of the tiger they conducted a post mortem which concluded that death was resultant of fighting between two wild animals.

With the population of tigers in the Nallamala forest increasing, territorial fights had increased.

The NSTR is spread over 5,937 sq. km out of which 3,737 sq. km is in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Nallamala forest is spread over undivided Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh and Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts of Telangana.

The core area of the tiger is 2,444 Sq. km. As per latest census there are 68 tigers in the Nallamala forest.