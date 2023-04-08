ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TIDCO houses are not free like those under Jagananna housing scheme, says Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat

April 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

‘30 lakh house sites have been given without imposing any financial burden on the beneficiaries’

The Hindu Bureau

MP Margani Bharat addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Saturday said that the two lakh houses built by the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) during the rule of the TDP government were not free like those under the Jagananna housing scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Bharat said that the YSRCP government had cleared the ₹3,000 crore debt of the TIDCO housing project. 

Reacting to the selfie challenge by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Bharat has stated, “We have sanctioned 30 lakh house sites with housing facility over the past four years without imposing any financial burden on the beneficiaries under the Jagananna housing scheme.”

“The TDP government had only focussed on Pushkar ghats. Since 2019, we have spent ₹300 crore on the development of Rajamahendravaram,” Mr. Bharat said.

