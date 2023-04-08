HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: TIDCO houses are not free like those under Jagananna housing scheme, says Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat

‘30 lakh house sites have been given without imposing any financial burden on the beneficiaries’

April 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
MP Margani Bharat addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

MP Margani Bharat addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Saturday said that the two lakh houses built by the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) during the rule of the TDP government were not free like those under the Jagananna housing scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Bharat said that the YSRCP government had cleared the ₹3,000 crore debt of the TIDCO housing project. 

Reacting to the selfie challenge by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Bharat has stated, “We have sanctioned 30 lakh house sites with housing facility over the past four years without imposing any financial burden on the beneficiaries under the Jagananna housing scheme.”

“The TDP government had only focussed on Pushkar ghats. Since 2019, we have spent ₹300 crore on the development of Rajamahendravaram,” Mr. Bharat said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.