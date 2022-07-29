Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tickets for ‘Pavitrotsavams’ to be available online from August 1

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMAL:A July 29, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:13 IST

Tickets for ‘Pavitrotsavams’ will be made available online from 10 a.m. on August 1.

The three-day annual festival will take off at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on August 8.

Devotees will be allowed to take part in ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ on all the three days as well in ‘Poornahuti’ on the final day strictly in traditional attire.

About 600 tickets will be made available online, the cost for which is pegged at ₹2,500 each.

For more details, devotees can visit www.tirumala.org, or www.tirupatibalaji.gov.in

