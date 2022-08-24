Andhra Pradesh: Three youth booked for ‘misbehaving’ with girl students
Case registered under the POCSO Act, say police
The Suryaraopeta police have registered a case against three youngsters on charges of misbehaving with the girls students of a government school in Durgapuram area.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the school teacher, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other charges.
The accused—identified as Raju, Prasad and Pradeep —were allegedly stalking the girls, made objectionable comments and misbehaved with them. The school teacher lodged a police complaint after the girls brought the matter to the notice of the headmaster.
Investigation is on, the police said.
