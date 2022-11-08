Andhra Pradesh: three persons taken into custody for ‘trying’ to bury two women alive in Srikakulam district

The Hindu Bureau SRIKAKULAM
November 08, 2022 20:47 IST

Srikakulam police personnel on Tuesday took three persons, including Korru Ramarao, Ananda Rao and Prakasha Rao, into custody for reportedly dumping gravel on two women when they tried to protect their land at Haripuram village of Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district.

The police filed First Information Report (FIR) after taking the complaint from the victims Kotra Dalamma and Majji Savtri who have been fighting for the rights over their land worth around ₹32 lakh. The incident caused uproar as the two women were almost buried.

The locals who saved them on Monday informed the Mandasa police about the ghastly incident. Both the YSRCP and the TDP leaders traded charges on the incident. Srikakulam SP G.R. Radhika reportedly sent a detailed note to the government on the incident.

