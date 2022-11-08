Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: three persons taken into custody for ‘trying’ to bury two women alive in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam police personnel on Tuesday took three persons, including Korru Ramarao, Ananda Rao and Prakasha Rao, into custody for reportedly dumping gravel on two women when they tried to protect their land at Haripuram village of Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district.

The police filed First Information Report (FIR) after taking the complaint from the victims Kotra Dalamma and Majji Savtri who have been fighting for the rights over their land worth around ₹32 lakh. The incident caused uproar as the two women were almost buried.

The locals who saved them on Monday informed the Mandasa police about the ghastly incident. Both the YSRCP and the TDP leaders traded charges on the incident. Srikakulam SP G.R. Radhika reportedly sent a detailed note to the government on the incident.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 8:50:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-three-persons-taken-into-custody-for-trying-to-bury-two-women-alive-in-srikakulam-district/article66111987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY