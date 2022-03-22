Andhra Pradesh: three persons killed after van hits two-wheeler

Three persons, including two women, died on the spot when a two-wheeler on which they were riding twas hit by a van from behind near Prathipadu town on NH-216 in East Godavari district on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred while the trio was attempting to take a diversion route to enter the town. Both vehicles were coming in the same direction on the Rajamahendravaram-Tuni road. According to Prathipadu Sub-Inspector K. Sudhakar, the victims have been identified as Sheik Ameen (28), K. Lakshmi and Uppada Pushpa (25). All of them hailed from Prathipadu mandal. The police sent the bodies to the government hospital in Tuni. A case was registered and investigation is on.