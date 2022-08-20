Andhra Pradesh: Three persons arrested for setting fire to SBI ATM in Anantapur

The Anantapur police arrested three persons here on Saturday for trying to set a State Bank of India ATM at Clock Tower ablaze in the early hours of last Saturday.

The person who fills cash in the machine was reportedly one among the three, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arla Srinivasulu told mediapersons. The arrested were identified as Raghavendra(31), Thimayyagari Prabhakar(21) and Chandrappagari Gujjala Goud(20).

Raghavendra, hailing from Anantapur, was employed with Secure Value of India Limited and entrusted with the job of filling SBI ATMs with cash every day. On Saturday last, he reportedly used ₹10.11 lakh of company’s cash and set fire to the ATM to give an impression that the cash filled by him got burnt.

The accused, however, developed cold feet when the officers questioned about the shortage of cash, and deposited the amount in the bank by giving a letter.

The DSP said Raghavendra had recently bought a plot in Rani Nagar in the city, and to repay the debts made for the purchase, he hatched a plan to set fire to the ATM and took help of the two others.