Andhra Pradesh: Three of family die in road accident in Sathya Sai district

November 20, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KANAGANAPALLI (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla

The car hit a culvert wall near Kanaganapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Three members of a family died and two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a culvert wall, on National Highway 44 at Parvathadevarapalli in Kanaganapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on November 19(Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The family, hailing from Warangal in Telangana, was returning from Bengaluru on Saturday morning. The deceased are identified as Allanku Gopinath(36), his wife Ramyasri(30) and his mother Tarakeswari(50).

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
  3. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  4. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  5. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned

According to Kanaganapalli Sub-Inspector P.Y. Anjaneyulu, the accident took place when in order to avoid hitting a dog that came in their way suddenly, Gopinath veered to the left and the car hit a culvert wall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the couple died on the spot, Gopinath’s mother died while undergoing treatment. Their children, Sahith(6) and Hasini(1), are said to be in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US