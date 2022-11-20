Andhra Pradesh: Three of family die in road accident in Sathya Sai district

November 20, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KANAGANAPALLI (SSS DIST.)

Three members of a family died and two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a culvert wall, on National Highway 44 at Parvathadevarapalli in Kanaganapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on November 19(Saturday).

The family, hailing from Warangal in Telangana, was returning from Bengaluru on Saturday morning. The deceased are identified as Allanku Gopinath(36), his wife Ramyasri(30) and his mother Tarakeswari(50).

According to Kanaganapalli Sub-Inspector P.Y. Anjaneyulu, the accident took place when in order to avoid hitting a dog that came in their way suddenly, Gopinath veered to the left and the car hit a culvert wall.

While the couple died on the spot, Gopinath’s mother died while undergoing treatment. Their children, Sahith(6) and Hasini(1), are said to be in critical condition.