  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Three of family die in road accident in Sathya Sai district

November 20, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KANAGANAPALLI (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
The car hit a culvert wall near Kanaganapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday morning.

The car hit a culvert wall near Kanaganapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Three members of a family died and two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a culvert wall, on National Highway 44 at Parvathadevarapalli in Kanaganapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on November 19(Saturday).

The family, hailing from Warangal in Telangana, was returning from Bengaluru on Saturday morning. The deceased are identified as Allanku Gopinath(36), his wife Ramyasri(30) and his mother Tarakeswari(50).

According to Kanaganapalli Sub-Inspector P.Y. Anjaneyulu, the accident took place when in order to avoid hitting a dog that came in their way suddenly, Gopinath veered to the left and the car hit a culvert wall.

While the couple died on the spot, Gopinath’s mother died while undergoing treatment. Their children, Sahith(6) and Hasini(1), are said to be in critical condition.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.