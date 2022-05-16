Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family killed in accident near Madanapalle

May 16, 2022 21:02 IST

Lorry hits two-wheeler from the rear in heavy rain

In a gory road mishap, three persons, including two children, were killed on the spot, and a woman critically injured, when their two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding lorry at Thanamitta village of Kurabalakota mandal, 15 km from Madanapalle, on Monday evening.

According to the Mudivedu police, a woman and her two children were riding pillion on a two-wheeler being ridden by the woman’s brother. Hailing from Yeddularipalle village of neighbouring Tamballapalle mandal, they were on their way to Madanapalle when a lorry going towards Rayachoti hit the scooter from the rear. The impact of the accident was so severe that the mangled scooter was stuck beneath the lorry, and the bodies disfigured beyond recognition.

Police said visibility was low as it was raining heavily in the area at the time of the accident.

The woman Hazeera (35), who survived the tragedy, suffered multiple fractures. The deceased were identified as her daughter Zoya (8), son Junaid (6) and brother Khader Basha (19). The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for an autopsy. The woman was rushed to the government hospital at Madanapalle.

Police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam that occurred on the Madanapalle-Rayachoti highway after the accident. A case was registered against the lorry driver who was taken into custody.