Andhra Pradesh: Three more arrested in ephedrine drug racket case

The police on Tuesday arrested three more persons in the ephedrine drug racket case, wherein a parcel containing the contraband was booked from a courier company in Vijayawada.

The arrested were identified as Y. Shyam Sunder, Hyderabad branch manager of DST Courier, and two employees, K. Praveen Varma and T. Srinivas.

During investigation, it was found that the courier company staff had colluded with the drug smugglers, ignored norms, and despatched drug parcels abroad, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Patamata police had recently arrested Kuppuswamy Arunachalam Venkatesh of Chennai, who had allegedly booked the drug parcel at DST Courier’s Bharatinagar branch in Vijayawada in January.

The Bengaluru Customs officials had arrested courier boy G. Sai Teja in the case earlier, said Mr. Kanthi Rana.