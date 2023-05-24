Andhra Pradesh: Three Malaysian nationals arrested in a fake loan app case at Chennai airport

May 24, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Rajamahendravaram police have arrested three Malaysian nationals in a fake loan application case. After posing as loan seekers, the police asked the accused to come to India.

The accused, Yong Lui, Choo Kai Lun and Thiagarajan Kasi, had been picked up by the Rajamahendravaram police from Chennai International Airport immediately after they arrived from Malaysia on May 23, said East Godavari Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

The Rajamahendravaram police launched the probe into the fake loan app case based on a case registered under the Kadiyam police limits. In the case, a victim reportedly ended his life due to harassment for more payment by the Malaysian gang. The victim reportedly had taken ₹10,000 as loan from the app being operated by the Malaysian gang through their Indian agents. On May 5, he ended his life.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said; “We have traced the banking transactions and fake loan app details during our investigation into the case. We have sought the loan on the app that is being run by the Malaysian gang and persuaded them to visit Chennai on May 23.”

The gang is operating fake loan apps and fake gaming apps out of Malaysia and Vietnam and they had targeted customers in eight countries, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Thailand, Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Once a person register for the loan on the fake app, the data on his/her mobile phone will automatically be accessed by the operators. The modus operandi of the operators is to demand more money from the victim by threatening to upload their morphed photos and videos online.

“The Indian agents to the gang have been providing the savings/current bank accounts that are used for the money transactions. The investigation into the transactions is in progress,” said the SP. The case under the Information Act, 2000, has been registered against the accused. They have been produced before a local court on Wednesday.