Andhra Pradesh: Three killed, three others injured in road accident in Kurnool

The deceased are from Budimepalli village in Anantapur district

The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident in Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Three persons from Anantapur were killed on the spot and three others injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Kurnool at Dinnedevarapadu in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kurnool Taluka police said six persons from Budimepalli village in Anantapur district, who were working in a tea stall near Tungabhadra Restaurant in Kurnool, were heading home in a car. As their vehicle reached GRC Convention Hall on NH-44, its tyre burst, and the car hit a stationary trailer-lorry, killing the driver, Muruge Ganesh, 22, Uppara Somasekhar, 31, and Kalavakaddu Rudrappa, 20, on the spot.

Three others, Gopi, Ravi, and Jaffer, were grievously injured. They were admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Their condition was critical, the doctors reportedly told the police.