Andhra Pradesh: Three killed, four injured in road accident at Veldurthi

July 24, 2022 21:45 IST

Motorcyclist dies in an accident in Nandyal district

Three persons were killed on the spot and four others were injured when a car hit an autorickshaw at the Veldurthi crossroad on National Highway No. 44 on Sunday.

The accident took place when the autorickshaw was taking a turn at Veldurthi village from the highway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Timmamma, 60, a native of Marikunta village of Bethamcherla mandal, and Ayyaswamy, 40, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Kallur in Kurnool.

The third person, a 45-year-old male, was not yet identified. He was said to be one of the passengers travelling in the vehicle.

Four others, who included two passengers of the autorickshaw and two travelling by the car, were injured and shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital.

While the car was proceeding from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, the autorickshaw was on its way from Dhone to Kurnool.

The Veldurthi police are investigating.

In another accident, one person was killed at Venkatapuram village of Sirivella mandal in Nandyal District on National Highway No. 40.

The deceased was identified as Juturu Suresh, 38. He was travelling from Nandyal to Nallagatla of Allagadda Mandal, when a car hit his motorcycle from behind, the police said.