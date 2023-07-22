ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed, eight injured as oil tanker rams RTC bus in Annamayya district

July 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and several persons were injured in a road accident on the Kadapa-Tirupati highway on Saturday.

The accident took place in Pullampeta mandal of Annamayya district, when an oil tanker rammed an APSRTC bus, proceeding towards Tirupati, while negotiating a curve.

‘Two critical’

The deceased were identified as Gundala Srinivasulu (62) of Obulavaripalle, Sekhar (45) of Venkata Rajampeta and Basha (65) of Kadapa. Of the eight, who sustained grievous injuries, the condition of two women were stated to be critical.

This highway is known for several black spots that have been a cause for accidents. The highway witnessed a traffic jam after the accident and the highway police had a tough time in restoring traffic by taking the damaged vehicles off the road.

