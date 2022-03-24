Andhra Pradesh: three killed as car hits autorickshaw in Prakasam
Seven people sustain injuries
Three persons, including two women, were killed and seven more injured when a car collided with an autorickshaw between Mugallapalli and Boyalapalli in Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as A. Lakshmidevi (45) and G. Lakshmi (25), both on board the autorickshaw, and Y. Prabhakar Rao (60) who was travelling in the car. All of them died on the spot, the police said.
The injured were rushed to the government hospital at Yerragondapalem. The farm workers from Mogullapalli were returning to their village after harvesting chilli at Boyalapalli village when the accident occurred, the police added.
