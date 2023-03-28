ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Three girls drown in a temple tank in Chittoor district

March 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
Three girls drowned in a temple tank at Theertham village of Baireddipalle mandal, 90 km from here, on Tuesday evening.

According to the area police, a group of villagers from Devadoddi village of the mandal reached Theertham village to perform special pujas and to take part in the local jatara, popularly known as ‘Deveri.’ While the villagers were busy with rituals, three girls, identified as Gowthami (14), Mounika (14), and Bhavya (17), got into the tank of the Bhairavaswami temple to take a bath. One of the girls was said to have strayed into a deep corner and was drowning when the two others tried to help her. Though the alarmed villagers rushed to the spot, the trio who could not swim had drowned. The police fished out the bodies from the tank and sent them for autopsy at an area hospital. The police registered a case.

