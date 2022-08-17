Andhra Pradesh: three fire officers in jubilant mood after receiving medals from Chief Minister

GVMC Chief Fire Officer Ch.Krupavaram receiving the medal from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Monday.

Officials of State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department of North Andhra region were in a jubilant mood with the presentation of fire service medals to three officials for their meritorious service during several calamities, including Hudhud and Titli cyclones, which caused devastation in the region. Srikakulam District Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) B. Veerabhadra Rao, GVMC-District Fire Officer Chintada Krupavaram who previously worked in Srikakulam, B. Golladu, Leading Fireman of Cheepurupalli Fire Station of Vizinagaram district, received the medals from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on the occasion of the 76 th Independence Day celebrations.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar and Indian Red Cross Society-Srikakulam District Chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao on Tuesday lauded the services of Mr. Krupavaram in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district which was devastated completely during the Title cyclone in 2018. Mr. Krupvaram acted quickly to save over 53 persons from a boat that was about to sink in Nagavali river near Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam district in 2019.

Mr. Krupavaram previously received Chief Minister’s Seva Patakam in the year 2009 and got appreciation letter from the Chief Minister for his services during Hudhud cyclone in 2014. “Removing thousands of fallen trees and clearing roads in remote areas of Uddanam region within three days was really a great achievement for the department. Within no time, we could send special teams to most difficult places to instil confidence among the public who faced ordeals during the Titli cyclone,” said Mr. Krupavaram.

Mr. Veerabhadra Rao expressed happiness over receiving the medal from the Chief Minister. Mr. Veerabhadra Rao got the special recognition from AP government for his rescue operations in Kerala floods which made lakhs of people homeless a couple of years ago. “I received many awards and appreciation letters from the government. Presentation of the medal is the highest recognition in my 30 years of service,” he added. Vizianagaram District Chief Fire Officer K. Vinay congratulated Mr. Golladu for getting the medal. He said that fire officers would always strive hard to save lives of people and their properties.