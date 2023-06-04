Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as lorry rams into Vinayaka temple in Kakinada district

June 04, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KAKINADA

Three persons died on the spot after a gravel-laden lorry rammed into Lord Vinayaka temple at A. Kothapalli village under Thondangi mandal in Kakinada district on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday while the lorry was heading from Annavaram to Vontimamidi village.

Thondangi Sub-Inspector Ch. Ravi Kumar said that the lorry driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle after hitting a water tank at A. Kothapalli. “The lorry rammed into the temple after hitting the water tank, leading to the death of three people, including the lorry driver and cleaner,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

The deceased have been identified as lorry driver Ch. Sekhar (28) and cleaner K. Nagendra (23), from Prathipadu mandal, and S. Lakshmana Rao (48), who was sleeping inside the temple at the time of the incident.

The bodies have been sent to the Tuni Area Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

