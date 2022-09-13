Andhra Pradesh: Three-day workshop on sculpting in Tirupati from Sept. 21

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 13, 2022 17:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that a three-day workshop in traditional sculpting would be held from September 21 to 23 in Tirupati under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA).

Experts in the field of architecture will deliver lectures on topics such as temple construction in South India, transformation of Hindu temples, stone idols and metal idol preparation techniques, Vigraha Pratishta (consecration of idols), traditional paintings, significance of ‘Shilpa Shastra’, Saiva, Vaishnava, Sakteya Agamas etc.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

SVITSA Principal K. Venkata Reddy is supervising the arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
traditional architecture
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app