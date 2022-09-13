Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three-day workshop on sculpting in Tirupati from Sept. 21

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that a three-day workshop in traditional sculpting would be held from September 21 to 23 in Tirupati under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA).

Experts in the field of architecture will deliver lectures on topics such as temple construction in South India, transformation of Hindu temples, stone idols and metal idol preparation techniques, Vigraha Pratishta (consecration of idols), traditional paintings, significance of ‘Shilpa Shastra’, Saiva, Vaishnava, Sakteya Agamas etc.

SVITSA Principal K. Venkata Reddy is supervising the arrangements.


